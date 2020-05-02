Center makes Aarogya Setu app a necessity for government and private sector employees – Latest news

NEW DELHI: The Center on Friday forced government and private sector employees to use the Arogya Setu mobile app to bolster efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and entrusted the heads of organizations to ensure their coverage by 100%

The Union Ministry of the Interior also said that the mobile application will be essential for people living in the COVID-19 containment areas.



"The use of the Arogya Setu application will be mandatory for all employees, both private and public. It will be the responsibility of the head of the respective organizations to guarantee 100% coverage of this application among employees," the ministry said.

The announcement came on a day that the government extended the national blockade by two weeks from May 4 with some relaxation.

The mobile application helps users to identify if they are at risk of COVID-19 infection. It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus infection and its symptoms.

