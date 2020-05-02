Celebrate Together & # 39; has a return of green slime – Up News Info

Nickelodeon's Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together It was a remote celebration this year, due to current circumstances. But that does not mean there is no brand name slime.

Hosted by Victoria Justice (Victorious), the show brought a taste of traditional green goo to some of its standout stars, while also revealing children's favorite TV shows, movies, and games.

The show made a $ 1 million donation to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end child hunger in the United States, in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also had some stellar power, as LeBron James received Nickelodeon 2020 Generation Shift Award, honoring their commitment to creating real and lasting change through education. There was also a special appearance of the cast members of Avengers Endgame (Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner).

There were also celebrity appearances by Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, JoJo Siwa, David Dobrik, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, SSSniperWolf, cast members from Strange things (Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink) and the cast of Henry Danger (Jace Norman, Riele Downs, Sean Ryan Fox, Cooper Barnes, Ella Anderson, and Michael D. Cohen).

Recording artist and actor Asher Angel performed his single All day.

Nickelodeon's Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together winners:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE CHILDREN'S SHOW

Henry Danger

FAVORITE FAMILY TELEVISION SHOW

Strange things

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America has talent

FAVORITE TV HOST

Ellen Degeneres ( Ellen's game play )

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

Sponge Bob Square Pants

FAVORITE FEMALE TELEVISION STAR

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Strange things )

Favorite male television star

Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger )

MOVIE:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Avengers Endgame

FAVORITE FILM ACTRESS

Paloma Cameron (Wrong, Descendants 3 )

Favorite movie actor

Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast and Furious Gifts: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: the next level )

FAVORITE SUPERHERO

Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: away from home ; Spiderman, Avengers Endgame )

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Frozen 2

FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE OF AN ANIMATED FILM

Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King )

FAVORITE MALE VOICE OF AN ANIMATED FILM

Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2 )

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Shawn mendes

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

FAVORITE SONG

"Bad Boy" – Billie Eilish

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

"Miss" – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

NEW ARTIST FAVORITE DISCOUNT

Lil Nas X

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Taylor Swift (North America)

OTHER CATEGORIES: