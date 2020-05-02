Carmen Electra searches explode after her viral appearance "The Last Dance,quot;

Following Carmen Electra's appearance on the ESPN documentary series Michael Jordan, The last Dance, Carmen Electra's searches exploded on adult-themed websites across the Internet.

Following the star storytelling segment on the aforementioned show, Carmen Electra's searches increased by about 1.7 million, with daily averages exceeding 1,500 searches. In case you missed it, Electra reflected on her marriage to Dennis Rodman, the Chicago Bulls star, including the moment Jordan walked in with Dennis and Electra sleeping together.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Electra shared how sexually active she and Dennis were during their marriage. She said that one day the Chicago Bulls had a day off from training, and Dennis told her he had a surprise for her.

Electra claims that Dennis took her on his motorcycle to the Bulls' practice facility, which was completely empty. According to the actress, they had ice pops from the fridge and slept with each other in all facilities, including on the court, in the physical therapy room and in the weight room.

Fans Carmen Electra know that she is frequently in the media for her past relationships, including Dave Navarro. On June 8, Todd Malm picked up a post on the bomb's social media in which he expressed his unrelenting love and appreciation for his ex-husband.

Ten years after their breakup, the Scary Movie Alum turned to her social media account to commemorate the good times she and Dave had together. Last year, the guitarist for Jane & # 39; s Addiction turned 51, and the model posted a tribute to him on her account.

She also shared a photo from her 2003 wedding in which Dave led her across the room. Electra thanked Dave for understanding both her flaws and being human, stating that he never judged her for the mistakes she made.

According to Electra, she and Dave had a "timeout system,quot; so that they could comply and it worked. The model and guitarist have been on friendly terms since they parted ways in 2007.



