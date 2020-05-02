Cardi B's sister Hennessy Carolina makes Jaws drop in a wild twerking video

Based on her latest activities, Cardi B's sister Hennessy Carolina has found a way to keep her fans entertained during the current period of social estrangement – and she did so with an impressive twerking session on Instagram.

The lyricist's 24-year-old sister "Bodak Yellow,quot; proved that she is definitely not afraid to dance alone, as she faced the camera in a skimpy cream top that accentuated her toned stomach and a pair of jeans.

Hennessy chose Pop Smoke's "Shake the Room,quot; and her brother-in-law, Quavo, and seemed to be enjoying the music.

In addition, Carolina combined her provocative outfit with a Dior belt and shed her hair for the occasion.

Subtitled "Shaking the room with my @fashionnova jeans,quot;, more than half a million people quickly liked it, and many flocked to the comment section to express their appreciation for Cardi B's little sister.

One fan said Carolina seemed to be getting thinner, while another commenter was more impressed by her assets: "Look at you with a $ s fine."

A fan said the following: "Can I be in your life that omg😍❤️🎯😋🔥? Now you know God, forgive me, God, I am sad, but she knows what she is doing with the clothes that you blessed her que she prepared an MF for 👊🏾 👀 👀 LOL ”.

Another shared sponsor; "Damn. I have to lift my jaw. We love your style, Henney.❤️❤️❤️ What size are you, little sister? I always fill my cart and then empty it because I don't know what size is correct. @Hennessycarolina”

This supporter stated, "Wait, I missed something. What happened to the,quot; little booties is important. "But damn …

In another photo, Carolina flaunted her fantastic figure in an incredibly good pair of white jeans and a colorful shirt.

In the photo, the model looks over her shoulder, the bombshell seemed to celebrate Easter in style, and again her post brought together thousands of likes.

It seems that the image also caught the attention of some celebrities, as rapper Tory Lanez commented with "I just want to bite her,quot; and concluded with a laughing emoji and "* quarantined radio voice,quot;.

Cardi B's sister is her own brand now.



