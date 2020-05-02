Justin Trudeau Image: Getty Justin Trudeau

Whenever there is a mass shooting in the United States, Americans almost certainly can count on politicians to two things. Thoughts and, of course, prayers. And while none of those things have proven helpful when it comes to preventing, what has unfortunately become almost inevitable, the next mass shooting, serves as a constant reminder of how deep Republican politicians are in the pockets of gun manufacturers and fans.

In stark contrast to the response of thoughts and prayers that has become emblematic of the United States' response to armed violence, two weeks after a mass. Shooting In rural Nova Scotia, Canada has officially prohibited assault weapons in the country.

"These weapons were designed for one purpose: to kill the greatest number of people in the shortest time," said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, "There is no use or place for such weapons in Canada."

Now, far from me, giving Canada too much glamor, as I've heard that, despite the rumors that they are a perfect liberal utopia, they actually have to deal with their fair share of nonsense, but honestly I turned absolutely all I walk this rational, effective and timely response to the situation in question.

According to The New York TimesAbout 1,500 types of assault weapons are under the ban, and legislation will be drafted to institute a buyback plan for the approximately 100,000 currently in circulation in the country. Canadians currently in possession of any of the prohibited weapons may retain it for two years and may not use it, although they may trade it or sell it to non-Canadians with a permit.

Less exciting, this could mean that some of those 100,000 assault weapons will hit the US. USA, which is where many of the Nova Scotia shooters' weapons had come from.

While the armed protesters are assault the Michigan House of Representatives, and arms sales are nailed In the United States, I can't help but wonder what it would be like to live in a country that really took gun control seriously. Of course, it would be great for literally everyone alive if we didn't have to wait for a mass shooting to serve as a precipitator for common-sense gun reform, but if nothing else, this proves that great systemic change is possible if only Los decision makers are willing to stand up and do it.