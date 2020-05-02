Canada bans assault weapons after its worst mass murder: "You don't need an AR-15 to shoot down a deer,quot; – Up News Info

– Assault-style weapons are banned in Canada with immediate effect, the country's prime minister said on Friday.

The move comes less than two weeks after Canada's deadliest uproar in modern history, when a gunman in Nova Scotia killed 22 people after a 12-hour reign of terror.

"It doesn't take an AR-15 to shoot down a deer," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference in Ottawa. "Then, effective immediately, it is no longer allowed to buy, sell, transport, import, or use military-grade assault weapons in this country."

Police said the armed man had several semi-automatic pistols and at least two semi-automatic rifles, one of which was described by witnesses as a military-style assault weapon.

“These weapons were designed for one purpose, and one purpose only, to kill as many people as possible in the shortest time possible. There is no use or place for such weapons in Canada, ”said Trudeau.

The ban is effective immediately, but the removal of the weapons will be subject to a two-year amnesty period. Trudeau said some form of compensation would also be established, but firearms can also be exported and sold after obtaining a proper export license.

Trudeau said the ban includes "more than 1,500 assault-style firearm models and variants." These models represent nine categories of firearms and two types identified by characteristics. Some of its components are also prohibited. "

Trudeau said the "thoughts and prayers,quot; for the victims of mass shooting were no longer enough and that is why his government acted.

The Nova Scotia shooter used a replica of a police car and an RCMP uniform to pose as a police officer when he killed people he knew and strangers, police said. Officers fatally shot him.

Of the 22 people killed, 13 were shot and nine died in house fires, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Tuesday.

RCMP said the gunman, Gabriel Wortman, 51, also killed or wounded animals and pets he found in the homes.

Police believe Wortman acted alone in the shootings and arson.

The gunman did not have a firearms license and that only one weapon dated back to Canada, police said.

Last week, RCMP announced that its officers had expanded their investigation into the United States, but would not elaborate on the nature of their leads. Police say they believe the gunman acquired at least some of his weapons in the United States.

The legislation had been in process for months after Trudeau promised during his re-election campaign in late 2019 to strengthen gun control, especially for cities affected by gang violence.

Trudeau failed to deliver on the 2015 election promise to restrict sales of assault weapons in Canada.

