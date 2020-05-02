Camila Cabello gathers her dancers virtually for a fun music video for & # 39; My Oh My & # 39;

Instagram

Camila Cabello She has regrouped her dancers for a virtual music video to accompany her new single "My Oh My."

The "Havana" singer kicked off the fun promotion, which launched on Friday (May 1), chatting with two dancers via FaceTime, explaining how much she missed them during the ongoing coronavirus blockade.

"Oh my gosh, I miss you guys; I miss you all," says the singer. "I miss the dancers, I miss the rehearsals, I miss seeing you. Can we do something? Can we do something?"

Then her friends hit the road and drove around recruiting fellow dancers, who performed on the dance floor in their respective homes, backyards, and neighborhood parks.

Camilla also joined in the fun, teaming up with her dancing friends for a timed split-screen routine.