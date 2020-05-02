Cameron Diaz, Margot Robbie, Halle Berry, Drew Barrymore and more participated in #BossBitchFightChallenge

Home Entertainment Cameron Diaz, Margot Robbie, Halle Berry, Drew Barrymore and more participated in...

Move Avengers: Infinity WarThis #BossBitchFightChallenge video is the most ambitious crossover event ever!

In case you don't know who she is, Zoë Bell is an actress and also one of the leading female Hollywood specialists.

Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

And a few days ago, Zoë joked on her Twitter account that she had a BIG surprise for us and that it was part of her #BossBitchFightChallenge:

Well she was not kidding. Zoë put together a video of some of the biggest actresses in Hollywood having a, well, rude Fight clubfighting style and it's really something I didn't know I needed.

The video begins with Xena herself, Lucy Lawless.

And it also features Drew Barrymore …

…and her Charlie's Angels co-star and best friend Cameron Diaz.

Daryl Hannah bringing back her Elle Driver character from the Kill bill Films.

Rosie Perez (looks like she was looking for blood).

Florence Pugh having a "I'm about to get your butt back,quot; moment:

Not to be played with Zoe Saldana.

Juliette Lewis looks like an 80s punk rock jazzerciser.

Rosario Dawson, who was clearly having fun.

Black widow herself, Scarlett Johansson.

Halle Berry, who was definitely there to kick butts first and take names later.

And Margot Robbie, who pulled out Harley Quinn's bat for the challenge!

It goes without saying that this is going to win Best Editing at next year's Oscars … as well as Best Picture!

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Also, I need a sequel !!!!

