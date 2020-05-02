California publishes list of outdoor activities allowed during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As California continues its order to stay home, people who love the outdoors wonder what is okay to do outside.

The state released a non-exhaustive list to offer guidance on things that have the green light.

For adventurers, BMX biking is allowed, as is meditation, gardening (not in groups), and walking your dog.

Here is the complete list, which can be updated here:

Athletics

Badminton (Singles)

Throwing a baseball / softball

BMX bike

Boating (individual)

Crabs

Cycling

Exploring rock pools

Gardening (not in groups)

Golf (singles, walking – without car)

Hiking (trails / paths that allow distance)

Horse riding (singles)

Jogging and running

Kite Boarding and Kitesurf

Meditation

Outdoor photography

Picnics (only with members of your household)

Quads

Rock climbing

Roller skating and inline skates

Rowing (singles)

Scootering (not in groups)

Skateboarding (not in groups)

Soft Martial Arts: Tai Chi, Chi Kung (not in groups)

Table tennis (individual)

Throwing a soccer ball, kicking a soccer ball (not in groups)

Trail running

Trampoline

tree climbing

Volleyball (singles)

Walking the dog

Wash the car

See the sunrise or sunset

Yoga

Clearly he's not swimming on the list, after a weekend in which Orange County's beaches were packed with visitors despite residents being asked to stay home, except for essential necessities.

To view the current list, visit this website, scroll down to the Outdoor Recreation section, then click on the first dropdown that says, "NEW! Can I still exercise? Take my kids to the park?" for fresh air? Take a walk around the block?

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that an announcement is expected in days to come about plans to ease restrictions on stay-at-home orders, warning, however, that there would be modifications to keep people safe.