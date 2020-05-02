CAIT: E-Commerce Companies Create Confusion About New MHA Rules – Latest News

NEW DELHI: The Center on Friday forced government and private sector employees to use the Arogya Setu mobile app to bolster efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and entrusted the heads of organizations to ensure their coverage by 100%

The Union Ministry of the Interior also said that the mobile application will be essential for people living in the COVID-19 containment areas.



"The use of the Arogya Setu application will be mandatory for all employees, both private and public. It will be the responsibility of the head of the respective organizations to guarantee 100% coverage of this application among employees," the ministry said.

The announcement came on a day that the government extended the national blockade by two weeks from May 4 with some relaxation.

The mobile application helps users to identify if they are at risk of COVID-19 infection. It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus infection and its symptoms.

E-comm says that the new rules allow the delivery of non-essential elements in green areas; CAIT disagrees



New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Allowing e-commerce companies to sell all items, including non-essential items like laptops and refrigerators, in the orange and green areas will provide relief to people and help millions of small and medium companies and merchants to jump. -starts its business amid shutdown, industry executives said.

However, the merchant agency CAIT argued that e-commerce companies were misinterpreting the MHA guidelines and "twisted them in their favor to mislead various governments and state authorities and create unnecessary confusion."

The government has now extended the shutdown to May 17 with a ban on air travel, trains, and interstate highway transportation. However, it did provide some relaxations for various business activities and the movement of people within areas with limited or no COVID-19 cases. Under the latest rules, e-commerce activities in the red zones are allowed only for essential goods during the third phase of the blockade.

"We welcome the government's decision to allow electronic commerce in the orange and green areas to serve people safely with the products they need and have been unable to access due to the blockade. Millions of small and medium-sized businesses and Merchants will now be able to boost their businesses and livelihoods through their workforce, "said an Amazon India spokesperson.

The spokesman said the company will focus on maintaining the "sanctity of the new guidelines around red zones."

The company urged the government to consider the positive role that e-commerce can play in ensuring that customers receive all the priority products they need in the red zones, allowing greater financial support for small businesses and prioritizing security. However, the CAIT merchant corps argued that e-commerce companies were misinterpreting MHA's guidelines.

