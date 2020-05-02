Broncos Von Miller tweets that he recovered from Covid-19 – Up News Info Detroit

Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller tweeted Thursday night that he tested negative for the coronavirus two weeks after announcing he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I have my results back. I'm "negative,quot; for Covid-19, "Miller tweeted.

Miller released his diagnosis on April 16, saying he wanted to demonstrate that the virus could affect anyone, even a fit, world-class young athlete.

Miller, who has asthma, was under the care of Broncos team doctors and was quarantined at his Denver-area home for the past two weeks.

Through an Instagram Live broadcast during the NFL draft last weekend, Miller offered an entertaining draft analysis through an N95 mask from his home.

Miller is the second active NFL player to recognize positive evidence during the coronavirus pandemic that has sickened more than 3 million people worldwide and killed more than 230,000 people worldwide, including some 63,000 deaths. confirmed in the US USA

The Super Bowl 50 MVP is the highest-profile American athlete who announces that he has hired COVID-19. In March, NBA star Kevin Durant was among several members of the Brooklyn Nets to test positive.

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen said last month that he tested positive for COVID-19 several weeks earlier.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton revealed in March that he also tested positive for the virus.

Before the draft, Broncos general manager John Elway said: "I am proud that Von comes out and helps everyone with the severity of the COVID-19 virus. This shows that it can affect anyone. I am glad that Von is fine. , which is good, but I also hope you paid more attention to it. "

