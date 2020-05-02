Brian May & # 39; angry and sad & # 39; by medical workers who risk their lives without adequate protection

Instagram

The rock queen is ashamed of the way the British government handled the coronavirus pandemic and was heartbroken that healthcare leaders worked without adequate protection.

Up News Info –

Queen star Brian May he is "ashamed" of the way Britain has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

The rocker spoke to the BBC ahead of the release of a new version of the group's hit single "We Are the Champions" – renamed "You Are the Champions" – in support of frontline healthcare workers, and confessed that he is " angry and sad "that health workers were expected to come in and risk their lives" without adequate protection.

"People have died. Young people who had their whole lives ahead of them. I find it absolutely heartbreaking," he reflected. "I think we as a nation have to be ashamed of not being prepared."

The band's new song features voices from ex "American idol"contestant Adam Lambert, who performs with the group under the moniker Queen + Adam Lambert, with Brian, Adam and the drummer Roger taylor taping their parts from their separate homes.

<br />

Roger, whose daughter is a medical worker in London, explained that the issue is deeply personal to him and said: "As a parent with a daughter on the front line, I am well aware of the vital work they are doing daily to save us and Our society."

"Their bravery and sacrifice must not be harmed by anything less than a 100% effort by our governments to protect them. They are precious to all of us and truly are our champions."

Proceeds from the track will go to the World Health Organization's Covid-19 fund, which supports doctors around the world.