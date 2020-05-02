Brandy and Monica talk about if they would meet on Instagram Live

Roommates, one of the few bright spots during this quarantine season is the joy fans have received through the live Instagram battles of some of the greats in the music industry. Now, as fans continue to campaign for them to join in on the fun, Brandy and Monica recently revealed whether or not they would face off to fight for culture.

With the recent announcement that Erykah Badu and Jill Scott will headline Instagram's first female music battle, fans have given their opinions on what other R,amp;B ladies should fight next. The overwhelming majority want to go back to the 90s for a battle between Brandy and Monica.

During recent interviews, both women answered the question about going bump by bump at IG, and it looks like it probably won't happen.

In an interview with Essence to promote her new single "Baby Mama,quot;, Brandy answered the question saying that while she is definitely not at the top of her list of things she is interested in doing right now, she said: "I am open to That, but I really haven't thought about it. I don't know. I'm open. I'm open for sure. I'm not closed-minded. "

Meanwhile, Monica is even less excited about the idea. He recently said this on a local Atlanta radio station:

"I think I feel like I understand the idea and I think it is very, very entertaining and an amazing idea. What I like is that it is becoming a celebration. I can handle a celebration. I think battles, one thing that has happened to me throughout my entire career, it is to turn against another person with whom I am not even remotely similar. I think the reality is that being polar opposites makes you silly. And I tell people all the time, because the only battle or Verzuz What they want to see with me is me against Brandy, and the reality is that people have turned us against us for twenty years. "

She continued, adding:

"The reality is that I think 'Boy Is Mine' is such a phenomenal record because we are opposite poles. And I think that's silly. And she's also one of the best artists of our time, so could we have a celebration or something like that? That would be the only thing that makes sense to me. Because I've been trying to tell people for about 25 years, you might like both of them! You're going to turn this back in 1998 again and I have no interest in that. "

The battle of Erykah Badu and Jill Scott is scheduled for May 12th.

