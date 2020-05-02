Blue Bell agrees to pay $ 19 million in fines for the 2015 Listeria outbreak

Roommates, remember when Blue Bell was on the news for tainted ice cream? It appears the company has to pay $ 19 million in fines, according to ABC.

"Blue Bell Creameries agreed to pay more than $ 19 million in fines and confiscation as part of a plea agreement on two misdemeanor charges for shipping contaminated ice cream, according to the United States Department of Justice."

Former CEO Paul Kruse was also charged with seven serious crimes, including wire fraud and conspiracy. He allegedly hid what the company knew about listeria contamination.

His attorney, Chris Flood, stated that Kruse "did the best he could with the information he had at the time."

The Texas ice cream company also stated that they "learned difficult lessons,quot; from the outbreak and that food security is their "top priority."

The 2015 Listeria outbreak claimed the lives of three people. The contamination is believed to have occurred due to a drainage system in Oklahoma.

As previously reported, Chipotle was ordered last month to pay $ 25 million in food safety fines, which is the largest fine to date.

"On Tuesday, Chipotle agreed to pay the largest food security fine ever imposed, according to the United States Department of Justice.

The restaurant was charged with two counts of violating the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act by "adulterating food while it was for sale after shipment in the interstate commerce," prosecutors said.

If the company complies with "an improved food safety program," it will avoid the conviction that the Justice Department declared.

Chipotle did not "make sure its employees understood and followed its food safety protocols, causing hundreds of customers across the country to become ill," said Nick Hanna, US attorney for the Central District of California.

Today's heavy penalty, coupled with the tens of millions of dollars Chipotle has already spent to update its food safety program since 2015, should lead to greater protections for Chipotle's customers, "he continued.

