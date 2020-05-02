Blake Lively's "Gossip Girl,quot; wardrobe failure goes viral on TikTok

Being quarantined has given people plenty of time to watch their favorite television shows. A TikTok user recently pointed out that when they were watching an episode of Gossip Girl which aired for the first time eight years ago, they noticed a massive flop in the locker room for star Blake Lively (Serena van der Woodsen), and the clip quickly went viral.

TikTok user @skyehanamaikai was watching the episode titled "Portrait of a Lady Alexander," which is the fourth episode of season 6, when she noticed the wardrobe slip. In the clip, Lively's character is sitting at a table in a restaurant with Penn Badley's character Dan Humphrey. First, the character of Serena is seen wearing a coral Roland Mouret fitted dress with bare legs.

However, when she gets up and leaves the table, the next shot after editing comes from a different angle and shows Lively wearing dark sweatpants under her dress. On top of that, there is a continuity error because suddenly Serena is holding a cell phone and carrying a bag.

Once the clip was posted on TikTok, it garnered over a million likes immediately.

"I'm still with Serena even in her sweatshirts," commented one fan. Another added: "I am a great Gossip Girl fan and I've probably watched the show over 15 times. I can't believe I missed this. "

Some fans shared their theories to explain why they think Lively had been wearing sweatpants at random in a scene from Gossip Girl. One person said that based on their own experience, most actors put layers between shots when it's cold. Sometimes they are left on "if the shot is from the waist up."

According to Elle Magazine, the cameras captured the Gossip Girl cast wearing sweatpants, coats and Uggs with their designer clothes in the middle of shots when they filmed the series between 2007 and 2012. Lively most likely didn't think his sweatpants would be in the shot. Still, the wallet and continuity error of the phone has no excuse.

A Gossip Girl the reboot has been announced and will be heading to HBO Max. The new streaming service launches in late May, but the release date of the Gossip Girl restart has not yet been established. Blake Lively said in January that she was "not involved,quot; in the new project.



