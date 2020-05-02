Blake Lively Talks About Child Rescue Coalition And Stopping Pedophiles – Revisited Speech During Coronavirus Pandemic

Blake Lively's powerful speech given at the Variety Power of Women Awards is being revised due to the Coronavirus pandemic. First introduced in May 2017, Blake Lively addressed the topic of child pornography and highlighted the Child Rescue Coalition's work to track and arrest pedophiles. The Child Rescue Coalition is based in Florida and provides tools used by law enforcement and others to save children from sexual abuse through real-time technology that tracks predators so they can be detained and prosecuted.

Blake first met Carly Asher Yoost, CEO and founder of the Child Rescue Coalition, when Yoost was named an L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth honoree in 2016. Since that meeting, Blake has been an avid advocate and advocate for organizations non-profit and their work. She has helped raise awareness of the organization and its vital work to protect children.

Carly Yoost released a statement about Blake Lively's participation in the Coalition.

“Child pornography has reached an epidemic level and we are committed to empowering law enforcement officials around the world to find the worst criminals. We are delighted that Blake shares our commitment to rescue children from predators online. Studies show that if a suspect is found with this type of disgusting material, they are more likely to be manual abusers. We thank Blake who understands the urgency of getting these horrible criminals off the streets so that we can protect children from further abuse. ”

With the Coronavirus pandemic in full swing, schools have been closed across the country and many cities are still closed. This has made more children vulnerable to online predator tactics as they stay home and use digital devices all day.

Blake is married to Ryan Reynolds and together they have two daughters: James and Ines. She talked about her love for her children and how she would do anything to keep them safe.

"I would do anything to protect them, I would literally die for them without a moment's thought. I really didn't know what child pornography was, I was afraid to ask what it was, as a mother, because it would be painful to hear it. But I felt I had to ask and wanted to share with You are the truth, and I think if we all knew this, we would spend a lot more of ourselves to stop it. "

You can watch Blake Lively's full speech at the Variety’s Power of Women Awards Luncheon below. Salma Hayek introduced her.

Actor Corey Feldman, who also fights pedophiles with his documentary (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys, shared the video and discussed Blake and Ryan meeting with him to help him support his own fight.

Blake's brother Jason Lively appeared on Dr. Oz's show with Corey Feldman where they discussed Hollywood's problem with pedophilia. Her sister Robyn Lively was included in the Corey Feldman documentary.

You can check out Corey Feldman's post to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds below.

THIS IS TERRIFYING AND #TRUE SERIOUS B GR8 YES @Blake Lively GOT N TOUCH W ME 2 HELPS MY CRUSADE, SHE AND HER HUSBAND @VancityReynolds I HAVE VERY POWERFUL VOICES AND SINCE IT WAS WITH HIS SISTER AND BROTHER, IT MAKES SENSE: Blake Lively talks about pedophilia https://t.co/vu8tUss40t via @Youtube – Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) May 2, 2020

Did you know Blake Lively's passionate plea for people to help the Child Rescue Coalition with its mission to end child pornography and pedophilia and apprehend predators?

Have you seen the Corey Feldman documentary? (My) truth: The rape of 2 Coreys? The video plays on demand for several more weeks on MyTruthDoc.com.

