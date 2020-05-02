Bill Maher criticizes Biden, Quibi and Americans for "fear of their hands" – Up News Info

Bill Maher criticized a nation obsessed with microbes, Joe Biden and even Quibi on his show on Friday night.

"You don't have to tell me what Quibi is. I was kind of interested for a second, but it happened, "said HBO's Real Time With Bill Maher presenter of the short-form video service created by Jeffrey Katzenberg." Let me guess, some morons with MBAs raised a lot of money for an app that wastes teens' time. My second guess is simply by name: a small country in the Middle East that lends Jared money. "

He spent more time gutting the Democratic nominee, who was accused of sexual assault 27 years ago by former Senate employee Tara Reid. Former visiting attorney general William Holder defended the former vice president by calling the accusation, denied by Biden, as "inconsistent" with the man he has known for 25 years.

A bit that Maher called "24 Things You Don't Know About Joe Biden" included: "He was asked for social distance before the virus."

But mainly Maher wants Americans to make their immune systems work harder instead of hiding at home, for "fear of their hands," constantly scrubbing.

"Get out of that mysterious land behind your curtains where Grubhub drivers live … because at the end of the day you can't keep all pathogens at bay." It would be as silly as saying that you can stop immigration with a wall. "

The kitchen sink, the makeup, the rugs, the bedding, the remote control, the cutting boards, the average pillow, he said, pointing out the danger. "Your phone has ten times the bacteria in your toilet, which your dog drinks from and then licks." All infested. "What is the point of a pet if you are not going to pet? What is the point of life if you cannot live it?"

Showing an image of a plastic bubble, he said: "I will tell you that if they start selling these things on Amazon, we are in trouble.