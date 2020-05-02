Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas become Instagram officers to celebrate their birthday

Knives out The star Ana de Armas has made her relationship with Ben Affleck official on Instagram. The actress celebrated her 32nd birthday this week, and in her Instagram slideshow, Affleck made two appearances. This is the first time De Armas has shared a photo with Affleck since they started dating.

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love!" wrote of Arms in the title of the slide show of nine images. Greetings to another great year. 🎉🌈💕🙏🏻🌸🌹✨🎈 ".

De Armas used a Polaroid filter for the photos to show his birthday celebration. One of the photos was a selfie with Affleck, who had his arm around her waist. In the second photo with Affleck, the couple had their backs to the camera and were enjoying a sunset. Affleck also hugged De Armas in that photo.

The actress also shared photos of her chocolate birthday cake, the colorful balloons that filled the room, and some selfies from when she was hiking.

According to We weekly, de Armas met Affleck in November 2019 in New Orleans on the set of his next movie, Deep water, which is slated for a release in November 2020. In the psychological thriller, De Armas and Affleck play a married couple who have fallen in love and begin playing "mind games,quot; with deadly consequences.

After completing the filming of the project, De Armas and Affleck vacationed both in their country of origin, Cuba and Costa Rica. Cameras saw the couple on the beach in Costa Rica, and de Armas later posted some photos Affleck took of him on Instagram.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are back by popular demand to walk their dogs together in Los Angeles. (April 28, 2020) pic.twitter.com/CW49roPIzy – Updates from Ana de Armas (@ArmasUpdates) April 28, 2020

The duo also chatted with Havana residents and took selfies with fans during their vacations. They eventually returned to Los Angeles before the closure of COVID-19, and they seem to isolate themselves together.

In the past few weeks, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been photographed together several times while out for a walk in Los Angeles. A source says De Armas is "very happy,quot; with Affleck, and that she "loves,quot; spending time with him. The duo reportedly have great chemistry and are also "having a lot of fun together."

Ana de Armas was married to Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013, while Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018 and they share three children.



