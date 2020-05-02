Bears reportedly reject Mitch Trubisky's fifth year option for 2021

The Chicago Bears have rejected their fifth-year option for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for the 2021 season, a person familiar with the situation said Saturday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. The NFL Network first reported the decision.

The move is not a surprise considering the way Trubisky struggled in his third season since the Bears recruited him with the No. 2 overall pick. His yards (3,138), completion rate (63.2%), touchdowns ( 17) and classification (83) fell compared to the previous year.

The Bears acquired 2018 Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Nick Foles from Jacksonville in March and plan to hold an open competition for initial work.

General manager Ryan Pace heavily gambled his reputation on Trubisky when he traded a spot with San Francisco to recruit him ahead of Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City and Deshaun Watson of Houston. While Mahomes and Watson have become two of the best NFL quarterbacks, Trubisky has mixed promising glimpses with too many poor decisions and pitches. And he faces a murky future in Chicago.

The Bears went 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years last season after winning the NFC North 12-4. Although his defense continued to excel, his offense was among the worst in the NFL.

Chicago lacked game makers to complement catcher Allen Robinson and had little production from its tight ends. He tackled that problem by signing five-time Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham in March and selecting Cole Kmet from Notre Dame in the second round last month.