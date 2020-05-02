Avengers: Endgame Cast joins forces to win Kids & # 39; Choice Awards

United Avengers!

the Avengers Endgame stars joined forces on Saturday Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: celebrate together virtual event The cast won the airship in the Favorite Movie category.

Chris Evans (Captain America) Chris Hemsworth (Thor) Scarlett Johansson (Black widow), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) appeared via video chat to accept the award and thank her fans for love.

"Hi guys! Oh my gosh this is so exciting. We are so excited," Johansson said. "We are very pleased that the Kids' Choice Awards continue to happen."

Ruffalo agreed, noting that "the show must go on."

"Life must go on," added the character of Bruce Banner. "Therefore, the Avengers must continue."

Renner later said that the group would like to dedicate the honor to "all the children who supported these characters to come together and become what we all need to be right now: stronger together."

"That's right, boys," added Hemsworth. "You children are absolutely the best, and we are stronger together. And among this group, I am the strongest, obviously. But we know that."

However, Evans called Hemsworth's claim "strongest arguable,quot; and recalled "hitting him,quot; in a pushup contest.

"I'm pretty sure he was wearing the big suit … and the 70-pound weight on his back and stomach, so it doesn't count," Hemsworth argued, then added, "Good luck, I'm not there in person. "

Renner scoffed at the friendly rivalry by showing photos of Hemsworth and Evans.

"This was my life for a decade," added Johansson.