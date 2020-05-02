Avengers: Endgame Cast joins forces to win Kids & # 39; Choice Awards

United Avengers!
the Avengers Endgame stars joined forces on Saturday Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: celebrate together virtual event The cast won the airship in the Favorite Movie category.
Chris Evans (Captain America) Chris Hemsworth (Thor) Scarlett Johansson (Black widow), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) appeared via video chat to accept the award and thank her fans for love.
"Hi guys! Oh my gosh this is so exciting. We are so excited," Johansson said. "We are very pleased that the Kids' Choice Awards continue to happen."
Ruffalo agreed, noting that "the show must go on."
"Life must go on," added the character of Bruce Banner. "Therefore, the Avengers must continue."
Renner later said that the group would like to dedicate the honor to "all the children who supported these characters to come together and become what we all need to be right now: stronger together."
"That's right, boys," added Hemsworth. "You children are absolutely the best, and we are stronger together. And among this group, I am the strongest, obviously. But we know that."
However, Evans called Hemsworth's claim "strongest arguable,quot; and recalled "hitting him,quot; in a pushup contest.
"I'm pretty sure he was wearing the big suit … and the 70-pound weight on his back and stomach, so it doesn't count," Hemsworth argued, then added, "Good luck, I'm not there in person. "
Renner scoffed at the friendly rivalry by showing photos of Hemsworth and Evans.
"This was my life for a decade," added Johansson.
Then, in the middle of the debate, Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) joined the conversation.
"We thought you were, uh …" Renner said, referring to the end of the movie.
"What? Social distancing?" Tony Stark's star chimed in. "Are not we all?"
Ruffalo then encouraged his fans to stay safe and stay strong, and Hemsworth reminded everyone "we're stronger together,quot; and that "we'll get through this."
Johansson, Downey Jr., Hemsworth and Evans also ran for Favorite Superhero; however, the award went to the Spider-Man star Tom holland. Hemsworth and Evans were also contenders in the Favorite Movie Actor category, which was won by Dwayne Johnson, and Johansson was nominated in the Favorite Movie Actress category, which was won by Pigeon cameron.
These celebrities were not the only famous faces at the event. Shawn mendes, Camila Cabello, BTS, Millie Bobby Brown, Kristen bell and Ariana Grande they all made cameos too. While the A-listers were unable to physically assemble, they definitely brought the power of the star to the virtual event.
