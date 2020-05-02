Automatic Labs closes its vehicle tracking service, citing pandemic COVID-19

Automatic has announced that it will abruptly close on May 28 because "the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected our business." As such, the company is discontinuing its auto service and recommends that customers remove connected car adapters from their vehicles and recycle them.

As the company explains in a FAQ, "With fewer customers buying and renting vehicles and drivers on the road, unfortunately we don't see a way forward for our business." That's despite being owned by SiriusXM, which managed to beat its first-quarter earnings this week despite the global pandemic.

Automatic says it will continue to offer its services to customers until the 28th as usual and will give customers the opportunity to export their data using a portal on its website here until June 28. After that point, the company says it will permanently delete or anonymize any personal data, other than what it needs for "legal, accounting, or other corporate records."

Customers who have purchased Automatic hardware may be eligible for a refund for discontinued service, calculated based on how much they have used the product since it was activated. For full details, check out Automatic's discount site here, but note that you'll need to submit an application by June 15.