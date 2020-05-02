Authorities investigate death of man in Willowbrook – Up News Info Los Angeles

WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) – Authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Willowbrook.

The incident was reported just after 7 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of East 118th Street and Willowbrook Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Office at (323) 890-5500.