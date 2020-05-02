ATV crash kills legless Ohio sports star Bobby Martin – Up News Info Detroit

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – A legless-born Ohio man who received national praise while playing football in high school died in an off-road car accident.

Bobby Martin, 32, died of multiple trauma on Tuesday after being thrown from an ATV and hitting the windshield of another vehicle, the Montgomery County Coroner's Office announced.

His death was declared an accident.

Authorities said Martin was driving a stolen ATV when he did not stop at a stop sign and collided with a minivan. He hit the windshield of the minivan before landing on the sidewalk.

Martin was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

The Dayton native was born with a congenital disorder that caused abnormal fetal development of the lower spine.

But despite this, Martin caught national attention in 2005 when he played for the Colonel White High School soccer team in his senior year.

A photo of him was included in a Sports Illustrated column of the publication's Top 100 Sports Photos of All Time.

