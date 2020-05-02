Athletes File Lawsuit Against Male Athletes in Michigan District Court – Up News Info Detroit

The NCAA faces a federal lawsuit accusing the organization of failing to address gender-based violence by male athletes against female students in colleges and universities.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed this week in the US District Court. USA In Michigan, they include women who have been athletes in the state of Michigan, Nebraska, and an unidentified school in East America. Other plaintiffs have been students at Michigan State or Nebraska.

"Defendants routinely issue severe penalties against student-athletes who accept payment in exchange for the use of their likeness, or who accept free meals, but do not have a specific penalty for student-athletes who commit sexual assault," the lawsuit says. "The defendants have repeatedly and persistently failed to take any significant action to mitigate the serious problem of sexual misconduct perpetrated by male student athletes against women in their member institutions."

A Nebraska spokeswoman said Thursday that the school received a copy of the lawsuit against the NCAA and cannot comment on pending litigation. A message was left with the NCAA seeking comment.

A former track and field athlete at Michigan State, a former volleyball player in Nebraska, and a swimmer at an East American school are among the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit charges the defendants with negligence, intentional imposition of emotional distress, negligent imposition of emotional distress, negligent supervision, fraud, breach of contract with student athletes, and breach of contract with non-student athletes.

The lawsuit accuses a male track athlete in the state of Michigan of rape in 2017, and accuses soccer players in Nebraska of rape in 2018 and 2019 and of groping without consent in 2019. He also accuses a Nebraska athlete of rape in 2015 and a male basketball player at the East American rape school in 2019.

The lawsuit includes rape allegations against three Michigan state basketball players in 2015. The woman who made those allegations spoke about them last year and filed a lawsuit in 2018.

The NCAA lawsuit alleges that after the Michigan State track athlete was raped by a male team member, she reported the rape to an assistant coach, who told her "if she filed any claim against (the man), she did not one would like, and that because (she) is & # 39; pretty & # 39 ;, it would become a & # 39; distraction & # 39; ”.

The lawsuit says members of the men's track team threatened her if she filed charges. The suit says the woman was removed from the sprint team so that she was not near the man who said he raped her.

The female athlete also filed her own lawsuit against Michigan State. The school did not comment on the lawsuit against the NCAA, while spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said it would be inappropriate to comment on the lawsuit against MSU.

"That said, we take allegations of sexual misconduct and retaliation very seriously, and our Office of Institutional Equity reviews all complaints it receives," he said. "In recent years, MSU has taken significant steps to increase resources for survivors, to review and educate the campus community about our policies, and to drive their prevention efforts."

The NCAA lawsuit says the swimmer at an East American school was raped by a basketball player last year, and that an athletic employee told the swimmer's mother that a formal Title IX investigation would result in a immediate suspension of the basketball player, pending the result of the investigation.

According to the complaint, the athletic employee said an informal Title IX resolution process could not result in the player being suspended "because,quot; it would not be fair to other players "and,quot; would have a negative impact on the community "he attended. looking forward to seeing him play. "

The woman did not want to start the formal Title IX investigation because she feared retaliation, the lawsuit says. In January, he learned that the school would post an advertisement with the basketball player to promote the athletics department.

The Eastern Conference of America said it does not comment on legal issues.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

