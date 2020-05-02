Asha Bhosle says Rishi Kapoor's death was like losing her fourth child

Rishi Kapoor succumbed to leukemia on April 30, 2020. While everyone has said a lot about the actor and how he was the thread of any party or social gathering, Asha Bhosle also expressed her heart for the loss of the true Bollywood gem.

Asha Bhosle spoke to a prominent newspaper recently and in her interview she was touched by the death of Rishi Kapoor. She said losing him was like losing her fourth child, since the singer was close to the actor who had entertained him for generations. She said: “I was broke when I heard the news of his death. Mujhe aisa laga ki simple adolescent bachche hain, unme chautha bachcha ye tha jo chala gaya. I have not yet spoken to any of your family members as I do not think it is correct to call them at this time. Pair unko pata hain ki mere pyaar bahut tha uss par. "

The singer praised him and said that in our industry there is no one like Rishi Kapoor, since he was the true artist. Excerpts from the interview: “Industry mein bahut bade artistes hain, lekin Rishi jaisa koi artiste nahin hai. He could dance well, he was a great romantic hero and he also played a tragic role. "

As we all know, Rishi Kapoor was a great enthusiast and used to love various kitchens. Asha Bhosle used to cook for him sometimes. But she says that now she has lost it, that she will not cook her favorite dish and will not even eat it, "I don't think she will ever be able to cook her favorite dishes. Usko jo pasand tha, main banaungi bhi nahin aur khaungi bhi nahin."

Clearly, the loss is immense for everyone, their friends and for movie lovers.