Ariana Grande reflects on a tremendous career during 2020 Kids & # 39; Choice

the 2020 Kids & # 39; Choice Awards they are in full effect.

The Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards may look a little different this year, but they're still full of hits with appearances and performances by their favorite celebrities, including Ariana Grande.

At the start of her acceptance speech during the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards: Celebrate Together livestream, the "God Is a Woman,quot; singer shared, "I am so grateful. And Nickelodeon will always have such a tremendous place in my heart, no Just because Victorius and Sam and cat and the incredible years I spent working with them, but also just for sponge Bob you know? So I am always very honored to be a part of this. "

The 26-year-old artist continued, "I want to say thank you so much for all your love and for making me your favorite female music star. I really appreciate it. And I love you guys so much. Thank you so much. Mwah! I love you."