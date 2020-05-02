Ari Fletcher addresses the rumors of plastic surgery: "I never said they did not operate on me,quot;

Roommates, socialite Ari Fletcher arrived with a message on Saturday, while she was sunbathing with her girls.

The 24-year-old took a little time and tried to encourage women to go ahead and buy the bodies we want.

On Twitter, he posted a tweet that he quarantined on Saturday. She wrote:

"It's 2020 getting her surgery, don't let these people put you off." BUY THE BODY YOU WANT! "

So in response, a follower tweeted:

"Are you admitting yours now?" Chile rushed over and picked it up quickly.

Now, it is no secret that Ari's body has been the topic of conversation for many. I mean, people on these digital streets always wonder if their cakes are real.

Ari replied:

"I NEVER said they didn't operate on me. I said my a ** is real. And I'm going to look for new tits again as soon as they open."

I NEVER said they did not operate on me. I said my butt is real. And I'm going to look for new boobs again as soon as they open. https://t.co/9VAlr55wHq – KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) May 2, 2020

Oop! To be clear, one's mother also expressed, "You all be so tight. There is no fat transferred back here. Stop being jealous, that's so ugly."

They will be so tight. There is no fat transferred back here. Stop being jealous, that's so ugly! https://t.co/DLrwu34gAi – KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) May 2, 2020

Roommates, if she likes it, I love it. Buy the body sis.

Ari Fletcher gained popularity when she dated rapper GHerbo with whom she has a son. Fletcher is now dating rapper MoneyBagg Yo.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!