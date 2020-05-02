Are Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake still friends?

When Justin Timberlake left a comment on Britney Spears' video of herself dancing to her song "Filthy," fans were scared, Dylan Fisher reported. Many were surprised to see Britney talk about her breakup with Justin, and were more surprised to see Justin respond. Now, people ask if they are actually still friends. While some thought it was the first time they'd spoken in years, a new report in the next May 11, 2020 issue of OK! The magazine indicates that it is far from the case. The article quoted a source as saying the two remain friends and have been for years.

OK! The magazine reported the following that describes the couple's friendship.

"It's purely platonic, and they don't talk as often, but Justin checks on her from time to time." Career advice will be given, they'll be called when they have a birthday, or sometimes just to catch up, although they both insist it's as far as possible. "

Both Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears have important others and they are happy. Justin and his wife Jessica Biel had a bad time, but now they are back together and they are very well. Britney Spears has found happiness with fitness trainer Sam Asghari, only recently revealed that they have parted ways due to the Coronavirus pandemic and that they are both missing each other.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears can still be friends, but nothing happens beyond that.

You can see the video that Britney shared with her 24.1 million Instagram followers where she danced below "Filthy,quot; by Justin Timberlake.

There were some people who thought Justin's response seemed like he and Britney were being flirtatious, but the source said it couldn't have been further from the case.

The source went on to state the following.

"There is nothing romantic between them, but a lot of people think they were the love of each other's lives, so those feelings should get pretty deep." Your loved ones may not like you to continue chatting, but it's something they just accepted. "

What do you think about the report? Do you think Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears are still friends? Were you surprised to see Justin leave a comment on Britney's Instagram post?

