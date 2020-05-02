Apple updates coronavirus detection app with new symptoms – Latest news

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple has updated its coronavirus detection application with new information on COVID-19 symptoms and mask suggestions.

Apple released a new version of its app on Friday with updated information on symptoms and recommendations from the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

New symptoms that could be signs of COVID-19 include chills, tremors with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and loss of smell or taste.

Previously known symptoms of the disease include fever, cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing.

These symptoms can appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is responsible for COVID-19, the CDC said.

Apple also updated their app with tips related to fabric masks, including creating a mask, how to use it properly, and disinfect it.

Apple in late March launched a website and COVID-19 application with a detection tool and other information about the new coronavirus pandemic.

"To help you stay informed, understand the symptoms, and take the appropriate steps to protect your health, Apple has created a COVID-19 website and an American app in association with the CDC," Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted.

