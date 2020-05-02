Apple Sends 1 Million Facial Protectors Every Week to Healthcare Workers – Latest News

San Francisco: Apple has announced that it has shipped 7.5 million face shields to healthcare workers worldwide and continues to ship more than 1 million of these each week to healthcare providers.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that our global network of supply chain partners, logistics and operations staff in every part of the company "was also getting more than 30 million masks for front-line medical workers, ensuring that they be donated to the places of greatest need in each region of the world. "



"As our product teams were preparing to launch a new iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, MacBook Air and the new iPhone SE, all of which have been very well received by reviewers and consumers, they were also working with our suppliers to design, test, manufacture and distribute more than 7.5 million face shields, "Cook said during an earnings call this week.

"We continue to send more than 1 million of these every week to front-line doctors, nurses and medical personnel," he added.

Cook said Apple's COVID-19 detection app has been downloaded more than two million times, and that 3 million unique visitors have accessed the web version of the site.

In March, Apple announced that it was donating 10 million masks to fight COVID-19, and was using its supply chain sources to help distribute them worldwide.

"The way we have responded, what we have been inspired to do, tells an important story about Apple's great durability as a business and the enduring importance of our products in the lives of our customers," Cook said.