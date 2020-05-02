Apple iOS update will fix COVID-19 mask face recognition issue, contact tracking debuts – Up News Info San Francisco

CUPERTINO (Up News Info SF): Apple's upcoming iOS update will help users who wear skins that cannot log in to their iPhones using face recognition and enable contact tracking notifications during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In beta versions of the upcoming iOS 13.5, the phone will present users with an access code screen if it detects a mask, according to Business Insider.

The access code will appear sooner than it appears in the current operating system, or users can simply swipe up to reach the screen.

The update will also introduce a contact tracking tool for COVID-19 exposure notifications from public health officials, as part of the company's collaboration with Google.

The contact tracking technology will work on Android and iOS devices and, according to Apple, will be available sometime in May.