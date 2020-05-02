Antioch woman who served in World War II receives surprise from Rolling Thunder on her 100th birthday – Up News Info San Francisco

ANTIOCH (KPIX) – The coronavirus has been ruining many parties these days, but Teresa Conley's 100th birthday celebration was not one of them.

For her centenary, Teresa thought she would have a quiet brunch with her daughter and son-in-law at their home in Antioch.

"In fact, I was about to take a nap and my daughter said, 'You can't, something is going to happen outside,'" Conley told KPIX.

It was then that his normally quiet life became a little stronger as an honor guard for firefighters, police, and veterans on Harley Davidson motorcycles passing by outside. Conley served in World War II, primarily at Alameda, and rose to the rank of chief petty officer in the Navy. That is what your family knows about your service.

"To tell the truth, we don't know much about what he did," said his grandson Ken Greenwald. "She made a secret oath: she will not share!"

Five generations of family and friends offered their driving affection, as Teresa attempted to exhibit the distinctive stoicism of the "greatest generation." Her great-granddaughters, Emily Greenwald, 10, and Emily's sister, Lauren, 8, honked and raised signs as they passed.

"I hope she likes it and I hope it makes her feel special because she's special," said Emily.

After giving Teresa a special blessing, her pastor, Father Robert, appealed to a higher power by violating social distancing guidelines.

"I know I'm not supposed to touch you, but I'm touching you anyway!" he said, hugging her. "We love you!"

The entire celebration lasted about 10 minutes, and although Teresa's "oath of secrecy,quot; lasted, a crack in her voice spoke volumes.

"I just don't have the words," he said.

Saturday's celebration was hosted by American Legion Post 9 in Antioch and featured veteran riders from across the Bay area.