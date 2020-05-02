Angela Simmons reveals the type of boy she would like to date after the pandemic

As parts of the United States begin to reopen their doors and businesses, many Americans wonder how they will adapt again to everyday life. Furthermore, some have wondered how to improve their lives.

Page Six recently spoke to Angela Simmons, and the star said that once the quarantine is over, she is ready to turn a new page on the type of men she would like to meet. According to Angela, she is willing to go out and wants to meet boys, but men have to meet particular criteria.

Simmons stated that he would have to be "established,quot;, "God fearing,quot; and "fun,quot;, among other personality traits. But perhaps most important of all is the lack of drama and also your child's feelings towards him. In case you are not familiar with Angela, she is a reality star Growing Hip-Hop on WeTV

She has a 3-year-old son named Sutton Jr. whom she had with Sutton Tennyson. He was killed on his driveway from Atlanta in 2018. Regarding her perfect man, Angela re-emphasized that she was not interested in the drama at all.

As previously reported, the father of Angela Simmons' son was shot dead in Atlanta approximately two years ago in November 2018. Angela has been very frank about the emotional cost this has had on her and her son.

BET collected in an episode of Growing Hip-Hop in which she described what it was like to tell her son that his father was killed in cold blood. When asked if he was still alive, Angela said that he immediately started crying.

It is clear that the conversation was hard for the young man, to whom Angela said he was acting "mopey,quot; for the rest of the day. She said that otherwise he is a very happy boy.

Ad

Angela has undoubtedly had a lot of tragedy in her life. Simmons fans know that she is connected to Russell Simmons, her uncle. Russell, the hip-hop magnate who co-founded Def Jam Recordings, was charged with various levels of sexual misconduct in the advent of the #MeToo movement.



Post views:

0 0