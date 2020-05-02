Andy Cohen's son Benjamin "can't wait,quot; to meet Anderson Cooper's newborn

Benjamin, one-year-old son of Andy Cohen, is excited to have a new friend. After CNN presenter, and Cohen's best friend, Anderson Cooper revealed that he had received a son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, the Watch what happens live The host posted on Instagram that Ben couldn't wait to meet the newborn.

Cohen posted a photo of Cooper kissing baby Wyatt on the forehead, and in the caption he wrote: "New life, new hope! Wyatt Cooper, you couldn't have come at a better time! I know a friend who can't wait to meet you! ♥ ️ ".

Cooper announced his news about babies in the air on Thursday night during his CNN show Anderson Cooper 360. He revealed that baby Wyatt was born on Monday, April 27 through a surrogate mother, and also explained the meaning behind the baby's name.

The 52-year-old man said Wyatt is named after his late father, Wyatt Emory Cooper. Anderson landed on the middle name Morgan because it is his mother's last name. Anderson's mother was Gloria Vanderbilt, who died in 2019.

"I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently came across a list they made, 52 years ago, when they were trying to think of names for me," Anderson told viewers.

In his statement, which he also posted on Instagram, Cooper said that as a gay boy, he never thought it would be possible for him to have a child. He said he is grateful for those who have paved the way, and he is also grateful for the doctors, nurses, and everyone else involved in the birth of his son.

Above all, Cooper is grateful to the "remarkable substitute who brought Wyatt,quot; and who also "cared for him with love and tenderness, and gave birth to him." Cooper said what the surrogate did for him is an extraordinary blessing, and not only is he grateful for her and her "wonderfully caring husband and children," but he is also blessed to have that family in their lives and Wyatt's.

As fans know, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are extremely close friends who have traveled the country together for their "Intimate Evening,quot; tour. In February 2019, Andy Cohen welcomed his son Benjamin through a substitute. When a Twitter user told Cohen that he was "very happy,quot; that Ben and Wyatt were able to grow up together and "be friends like their parents," Cohen replied, "ME TOO."



