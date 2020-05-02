Ananya Panday reveals what it's like to share the set with Deepika Padukone

Ananya Panday had an impressive 2019 when she marked her Bollywood entry with Student of the Year 2 and was later seen on Pati Patni Aur Woh. The young actress has an interesting set of films aligned and was filming for Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and was soon about to start working on the next Shakun Batra film, also starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

During an interview with a prominent newspaper, Ananya revealed that she gave the project its go-ahead the moment she heard Shakun was directing it. She said, "I told him I would do whatever he ordered. I'm going to sit there as a student and try to absorb as much as I can." When the actress was asked about working with Deepika, she said, "You don't feel like she's a dominating star." It feels like being with a friend. Deepika is more beautiful inside than outside ”.

Working with a star like Deepika Padukone should be an exciting opportunity for any upcoming talent and we are confident that Ananya will make the most of this opportunity.