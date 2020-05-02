Amitabh Bachchan pays musical tribute to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

Bollywood recently lost two legends in an extremely short span of time. Irrfan Khan, 53, had cancer and died of an infection. Another legend was veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who lost his battle with leukemia. This has affected several across the country, but one man who was severely affected by the loss is Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan shared the screen with Irrfan Khan at Piku and was a close close friend of Rishi Kapoor. The two actors were last seen together in 102 Not Out of Umesh Shukla.

Amitabh Bachchan paid a musical tribute to Rishi Kapoor by releasing a song from the movie they worked on together. Sharing the video, Amitabh wrote: "Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam … Tum rahe na tum, Hum rahe na hum …" The video was from 102 Not Out, in which Amitabh played a 102 year old father old to a 76 year old son, played by Rishi. The song is a recreation of an iconic Kaagaz Ke Phool song starring Waheeda Rehman and Guru Dutt. The song was sung by Geeta Dutt and written by the poet Kaifi Azmi.







Amitabh also shared a video for the Piku theme song, a movie that along with Amitabh and Irrfan Khan, also starred in Deepika Paudkone. He replied to the tweet from Piku director Shoojit Sircar, writing: "… nothing could be a better ode to Irfaan than this piece of music, the PIKU theme … there is only a softer and slower version … and that just fill the heart "up ..!"

… nothing could be a better ode to Irfaan than this piece of music, the PIKU theme … there is only one softer and slower version … and that just fills the heart …!





In a separate post, the actor shared his feelings about the loss of Rishi and Irrfan. He wrote: "The death of an older celebrity versus the death of a young man … the pain of the latter more intense than that of the former … why …? Because you regret the loss of opportunities in the latter. .. the unrealized possibilities. "

Isn't that a lovely gesture from Mr. Bachchan?