Alicia Keys will honor COVID-19 healthcare workers with a Milan charity concert with love

Instagram

The Italian soccer team AC Milan and Jay-Z's Roc Nation have organized this virtual event that will also feature performances by Robin Thicke, Kelly Rowland, Gavin Rossdale and Lola Ponce.

Up News Info –

Alicia Keys is to head a virtual super concert organized by heads of the Italian soccer team AC Milan and Jay ZRoc Nation.

The show, which will also feature performances by Robin thicke, Kelly Rowland, Gavin rossdale and Lola Ponce, will honor healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic in Italy.

Spectators will be able to donate through the From Milan With Love fundraising site and the AC Milan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ACMilan/) and all funds raised will benefit the global aid organization Humanitarian Direct Relief and the Milan Philanthropic Foundation.

<br />

The one-hour tribute will take place at 7pm BST on Sunday (May 03) and will be hosted by DJ Khaled and Italian TV presenter Diletta Leotta.

Italy was one of the countries most affected by the COVID-19 virus: to date, more than 27,000 people diagnosed with the coronavirus have died.