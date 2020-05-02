Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria pays tribute to the girl she lost during a miscarriage

WENN

In a heartwarming post posted on her Instagram, pregnant yoga guru Hilaria Baldwin remembers her & # 39; sweet & # 39; little daughter on what would have been her due date.

Hilaria Baldwin paid tribute to the daughter she lost with a moving tribute to what would have been her due date on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

The yoga guru, wife of actor Alec, visited her Instagram page to share the emotional post remembering her little daughter, whom she lost during the fourth month of her pregnancy in November 2019 when she suffered a miscarriage.

Along with a video of white flowers blowing in the wind, Hilaria wrote: "Today was your due date and we wanted to meet you very much. I have been afraid of this day to come, but it is here and I will be brave. You were so loved and always will be. I think of you every day and I wish so much that our path had been different. Mommy loves you, my sweet girl ".

Happily, Hilaria and Alec became pregnant again shortly after the tragedy, and the 36-year-old woman is now halfway through her pregnancy.

The couple is also the mother of Carmen, Rafael, four years old, four, Leonardo, three and two years old, Romeo. While Alec is also the father of his daughter Ireland, 24, from his first marriage to the actress. Kim Basinger.