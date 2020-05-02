Afghanistan to investigate claims of immigrants who were drowned by Iranian guards

KABUL, Afghanistan – The Afghan Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it was investigating allegations that dozens of Afghan migrants detained in Iran were tortured by that country's border guards and thrown into a river, where many of them drowned.
Afghan media reported that some 50 immigrants who were smuggled into Iran, a frequent destination for Afghans escaping the war to find work, were captured by Iranian border guards, beaten and thrown into a river that flows between Both countries.
Those reports include grainy images of cell phones showing half a dozen corpses. Details were conflicting, but several reports suggested that as many as half of the men had drowned or disappeared.
"They kept hitting us with pipes and saying, 'Don't come back to our country' and they push us into the river," one of the survivors, Abdul Wahed, 20, said in a telephone interview.
Mohammed Hanif Atmar, Acting Minister for Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, has assigned a delegation to examine the reports, the foreign ministry statement said.
Iranian diplomats in Afghanistan have rejected the claims based on initial information, but promised to investigate further, Iran's Fars news agency reported.
Afghanistan shares more than 500 miles of border with Iran. About Three million Afghans, a mix of refugees and illegal migrants, live in Iran, a large number of whom arrived after their country was engulfed in conflict in the 1980s.
Young Afghans constantly cross the border to look for work, many of them smuggled through dangerous deserts, often traveling for a week at a time in the back of trucks.
Survivor Mr. Wahed said a group of 50 young men, including eight from his hometown of Rabat e Sangi in the western Afghan province of Herat, were attacked by Iranian guards after entering Iran at the end of the week. pass. They were repeatedly detained and beaten by guards, some of whom said, "We were unable to sleep because of you."
"They turned us upside down and trampled and kicked us and kept asking:" Why are you coming to our country? "" Wahed said. "And we keep saying," We only came to your country because of our own misery. "
The men were put on a bus and taken to the banks of the Harirod river on Friday afternoon, Wahed said, when they were forced to get into the water. He said he only saw 12 men come out alive, and helped retrieve the bodies of seven others, including those of five people who had traveled with him from his district.
"The water brought me downstream, where I held onto a tree, and then the Baluch swimmers came to my sink," Wahed said, referring to a local ethnic group. "I think there are still 30 missing; I don't know where they are, they probably died."
Mujib Mashal reported from Kabul and Asadullah Timory from Herat, Afghanistan.