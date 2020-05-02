Adrienne Bailon Houghton proves she is in the best shape of her life with this hot swimsuit video, the "real,quot; co-host also reveals her weight

Adrienne Bailon Houghton has decided to break the internet with her latest Instagram post, where she shows off her amazing curves in a strapless black bikini.

This week, the co-host of The real He posted a fantastic video where he confirmed that he was able to maintain weight loss during the period of self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first time that the 36-year-old television personality has shown her figure since she lost 20 pounds a few months ago.

The singer and actress took the opportunity to talk about her decision to change her lifestyle: "May 1, 2020 🖤

During this time, more than ever … Staying healthy is the most important thing to me! This is my first swimsuit post since I lost 20 pounds. Now … I have lost weight before but I have always regained it … because I was on a diet and did not change my lifestyle! But not this time … It's been a year since I "had enough,quot; (have you ever gotten there? Where are you tired of complaining about what you don't like and finally ready to act and REALLY make changes!) Well, I made significant changes like choosing to eat plant-based 🌱 changing my entire relationship with food and exercising! I have been consistent with my self-discipline (although it has been very difficult at times). I constantly remind myself that the best form of self-love is self-discipline. They say it takes 21 days to form a new habit … I just want to encourage you to take this time to develop healthy habits! Drink your water, squat, rest, read, pray, take your vitamins, eat your vegetables! (Predicting me to continue! Lol.) It's a new month! Let's do it! KISSES Xx

He also revealed his current weight: "I am 4 and going between 105-108 pounds."

A fan said, "I love you mom! You look amazing as I always miss you. ❤️❤️😘 "

Another commenter stated, “OMGGG, you look amazing! As a fan, I have to say that I am extremely proud of you. I have struggled a lot with my weight. Although I have had the opposite problem that is not gaining weight 😭. But seeing your trip made me idolize you even more! You are human like the rest of us. Having struggles like the rest of us. Thank you for sharing your journey and taking your fans along on the journey. #DieHardFan "

This sponsor explained, "This photo simply took my edges and increased my credit score."

Adrienne is in top form.



