ABC's Tank Shark Tank ’Wins The Demo Wars – Up News Info

As the country nears an economic recovery, business fires are apparently fanning in the population. That is evident as the ABC Shark tank He was the winner of the overall demo in Friday's rating wars.

Shark tank He came in with a solid 0.8, followed by a repeated 20/20 episode.

But the show's victory was not enough for his network to surpass the public's overall victory over the CBS police drama Blue blood, which had a 0.7 and the largest total audience of the night for its season finale. CBS also saw MacGyver contribute 0.6 and Magnum P.I. Weigh it with a 0.7, helping the visual network to overall victory at night.

On NBC The blacklist entered a 0.5 while Dateline NBC It had a 0.7 adult rating of 18-49, matching the show's highs for a Friday edition of 18-49 and 25-54 adults since Dec. 14, 2018.

At Fox, the WWE Friday Night SmackDown anchored a 0.5.

The end of CW for Charmed entered with a 0.2, while Dynasty I had a 0.1 at night.