Aaron Gordon and Dwyane Wade finally get Dunk contest results

Aaron Gordon and Dwyane Wade finally cleared the air over the controversial ending of the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, which apparently annoyed Gordon to the point that he threw an album at Wade three months after the fact.

Wade was roundly criticized for giving Gordon a 9 in his final dunk, which featured him jumping on a Tacko crash 7-5. That ultimately led Derrick Jones Jr., a former Wade Heat teammate, to win the title 48-47 in the final round. When Wade and Gordon spoke about the contest via Instagram Live on Friday, Gordon even joked that only two people thought Jones deserved the title:

"You and D-Jones,quot;.

With that said, Wade said he didn't feel like Gordon missed the bulk dunk contest, just that particular round (which turned out to be the championship decision). He offered some pretty compelling arguments for why he rated Gordon the same way he did, adding that he also gave Jones a 9 in an early round.

"If it had been a total score, you would have won," Wade said. "They didn't total it up. It was because of the dunk rounds. On the last dunk, three judges felt you made a 9 out of 10. We didn't feel like you lost the dunk contest overall. It was about dipping."

As for the track diss? There is no difficult feeling there, either. Gordon said it was a way of expressing some feelings in a way that gave people a perspective on the situation while keeping things "joyous,quot; and "encouraging."

"You are a legend, and I will never take real photos of a legend," Gordon told Wade. "That's OG, that's just respect. And so I did it in a way that I thought people would enjoy."

So there you have it. No problem between Wade and Gordon, just respect.