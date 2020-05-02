A total of 90 LAPD employees have tested positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A total of 90 employees of the Los Angeles Police Department have tested positive for coronavirus as of Saturday, according to authorities.
Thirty-eight LAPD employees have recovered and returned to full service.
Currently, no LAPD employee is hospitalized, and all others self-isolate at home while recovering.
As for the Los Angeles Fire Department, a total of 24 employees tested positive. Seventeen have recovered and returned to work. None are hospitalized and the remaining seven are recovering at home.