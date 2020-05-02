A $ AP Rocky remembers Crazy Trip while taking acid

Netflix

While A $ AP rocky recalls seeing Rainbow shoot out of his penis in a trailer for an acidic documentary on Netflix, Sting believes that psychedelic drugs can solve problems.

Bite raves about the healing power of psychedelic drugs in the new Netflix documentary, "Have a good trip"

The iconic singer spoke about his experience with psychoactive substance use in "Have a nice trip: adventures in psychedelics"which explores the history of the various substances including LSD and magic mushrooms and how they can be used to treat conditions such as depression and addiction.

"I don't think psychedelics are the answers to the world's problems, but they could be a start," says Sting in a preview of the film.

Several other stars, like the rapper A $ AP Rocky and comedian Sarah SilvermanThey also offered their two cents on the substances in the documentary, elaborating on their experiences under the influence of hallucinogens.

"It's always when you say 'I don't feel anything'," says Sarah in a clip. "Do I feel something? What is feeling?"

A $ AP Rocky noted that he was surprised by crazy visuals during his own trip, "No lie, a rainbow came out of my cock."

Funny man Ben stiller He also revealed that he had taken LSD once, noting, "Maybe (I) didn't even need to. (I) probably could have seen this documentary."

"Have a Good Trip", which is written and directed by Donick Cary and marked by the indie band I have it, also presents appearances of Donovan, Beastie Boys& # 39; Ad-Rock, Bikini kills& # 39; Kathleen Hanna, Rosie perez, Natasha Lyonne, Nick Kroll, Dignified death drums Bill Kreutzmannand late stars Anthony Bourdain and Carrie Fisher.

The film opens on Netflix on May 11, 2020.