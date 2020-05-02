50-year-old woman Most recent death of COVID-19 in Tarrant County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Tarrant County Public Health reported today a death of COVID-19, a Fort Worth woman in her 50s with underlying health problems.

Tarrant County now has 69 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 551 people have recovered.

"Every death is painful to report, and our sympathy goes out to the family," said Tarrant County Health Director Vinny Taneja.

Although the county's stay-at-home order expired today, it urged everyone to continue in their home as much as possible and to follow these Public Health guidelines:

Stay home as much as possible.

If it comes out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.

Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others when you are away.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Do not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with your hands without washing.

Avoid contact with sick people.

If you have difficulty breathing or persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve.

Frequently clean and disinfect objects and touched surfaces.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and can lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

Three hundred and eighty-seven people have recovered from the virus in Tarrant County.

For more information, visit coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the county information line at 817-248-6299.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources