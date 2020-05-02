4 suspects arrested in connection with the 2006 Terrell Pizza Hut murders – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News 4 suspects arrested in connection with the 2006 Terrell Pizza Hut murders...

TERRELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Four suspects were arrested again in connection with the 2006 murder of two Terrell Pizza Hut employees.

At 12:31 a.m. On September 3, 2006, Pizza Hut employees Patricia Oferoskey and Stephen Mitchelltree were found dead inside the restaurant, initiating the start of a lengthy investigation involving multiple suspects.

During the original investigation, it was determined that the suspects, some former employees and some current employees of Pizza Hut, planned and carried out a robbery that led to their death.

Ultimately, four suspects were arrested, each charged with capital murder. However, the district attorney later released them.

Darius Hubbard, Bianca Newman, Justin Prox and Anthony Holliman

The four suspects include:

  • Justin Prox, 32
  • Anthony Holliman, 32
  • Bianca Newman, 36
  • Darius Hubbard, 33

For the next 14 years, the case remained open, pending additional leads or any new evidence.

Recently, a team of TPD investigators, along with the Texas Rangers and the Kaufman District Attorney's Office, began to reexamine the case. And on Friday, May 1, a special session of the grand jury was called.

New technological advances and a new investigative perspective allowed the multi-agency team to obtain criminal charges and led to the arrest of the same four suspects.

