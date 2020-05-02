4 suspects arrested in connection with the 2006 Terrell Pizza Hut murders – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TERRELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Four suspects were arrested again in connection with the 2006 murder of two Terrell Pizza Hut employees.

At 12:31 a.m. On September 3, 2006, Pizza Hut employees Patricia Oferoskey and Stephen Mitchelltree were found dead inside the restaurant, initiating the start of a lengthy investigation involving multiple suspects.

During the original investigation, it was determined that the suspects, some former employees and some current employees of Pizza Hut, planned and carried out a robbery that led to their death.

Ultimately, four suspects were arrested, each charged with capital murder. However, the district attorney later released them.

The four suspects include:

Justin Prox, 32

Anthony Holliman, 32

Bianca Newman, 36

Darius Hubbard, 33

For the next 14 years, the case remained open, pending additional leads or any new evidence.

Recently, a team of TPD investigators, along with the Texas Rangers and the Kaufman District Attorney's Office, began to reexamine the case. And on Friday, May 1, a special session of the grand jury was called.

New technological advances and a new investigative perspective allowed the multi-agency team to obtain criminal charges and led to the arrest of the same four suspects.