& # 39; The Nightingale & # 39 ;, starring Elle and Dakota Fanning, returned for a year

The World War II film adapted from Kristin Hannah's best-selling book has been delayed for release on Christmas 2021 amidst the ongoing coronavirus blockade.

Sisters Elle and Dakota FanningThe new movie has been released to a Christmas 2021 release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

World War II Drama "The Nightingale"It was supposed to drop in late 2020, but studio bosses want more time to prepare the film for a possible Oscar run, and now it will hit theaters on December 22, 2021.

The real-life sisters will play brothers on-screen in the adaptation of Kristin Hannahinternational best seller, directed by French actress Melanie Laurent.