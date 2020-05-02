& # 39; The Mountain & # 39; Hafthor Bjornsson breaks Eddie Hall's deadlift world record, calls him to boxing match

Here is his annual reminder that Hafthor Bjornnson is an extremely strong man.

Bjornsson, also known for his role as The Mountain in "Game of Thrones," made history on Saturday by setting a new world record for the 1,104-pound deadlift. In doing so, he broke the 1,102-pound mark set by Englishman Eddie Hall in 2016.

The Icelandic strongman set the record after two previous reps of 925 and 1,025 pounds (see below).

And here is the world record:

Bjornsson, speaking on the ESPN broadcast after the uprising, said he was satisfied with his uprising, and that he could have done more.

"Not only did I get this incredible weight out, but I felt great afterward, too," Bjornsson said. "I'm standing here, tall, feeling good. No injuries. So I'm healthy, too. I think I could have done more today, but what's the point? I'm happy with this. My family and friends, they're happy. And I've decided call him ".

Bjornsson also called Hall into a boxing match, not the first time they did. I've hinted at a fight, after breaking the record, saying, "Time to put your fist where your big mouth (sic) is."

Hall, to his credit, Bjornsson wished luck before his world record attempt.