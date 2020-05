LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three people died Friday night after a two-car collision in Willowbrook.

The accident happened around 7:15 p.m. close to Compton Boulevard and the Imperial Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It was not immediately clear what led to the accident, but photos from the scene showed that a car overturned.

Part of Imperial Boulevard was closed while the police investigated.