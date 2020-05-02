21 employees at Hollywood Ralphs test positive, May Day Rally at Workers Stage – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Supermarket workers, community members and union representatives organized a rally and caravan outside the Rock & Roll Ralphs in Hollywood on Friday after 16 workers tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"Nearly 20 workers at the popular grocery store have reported a positive diagnosis, marking a high distinction as the highest rate of infection reported publicly at a California grocery store," said a UFCW Local 770 statement Thursday.

According to the union, workers asked the supermarket to comply with city and county safety regulations to protect frontline employees and customers from possible infections. The group was also calling for more aggressive action when a worker tests positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Health Department reported that 21 grocery store workers, 7257 W. Sunset Blvd., had tested positive.

Ralphs said in a statement that it has taken extensive steps to protect associates, customers and the supply chain.

"With regular visits from the Los Angeles County Department of Health, we have affirmed that our processes continue to meet our high safety standards in protecting our more than 20,000 associates and the millions of customers who visit our 188 stores each week." statement said.

According to the statement, employees have been in quarantine since April 21. The company said the store closed April 15-21 for a third-party deep clean approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The company said it closed again on April 29 for disinfection as an added precaution.

"At Ralphs, our associates are like family," the statement said. “We are in communication with our associates who have been positive to help them with their needs. Our thoughts are with them as they recover, and we wish them the best. ”